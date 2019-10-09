(Wahoo) -- The Douglas County West girls and boys won the Nebraska Capitol Conference cross country championships on Wednesday.
In the girl’s race, DC West had 24 points to edge past Platteview’s 27. Fort Calhoun had 41 in third while Wahoo (48 points), Ashland-Greenwood (89) and Arlington (91) were next.
Wahoo’s Zoe Christenson won the individual championship with a time of 20:06.00 while DC West’s Maddie Wilt had a second-place run in 20:22.00. Madison Nash of Platteview was third, Syracsue’s Ellie Wilkinson took fourth and Claire Kallhoff of Platteview finished in fifth.
Platteview’s Emma Middleton and Ally Kuhl were others in the top 15 with an eighth and a 14th, respectively.
On the boy’s side, DC West had 26 points to gain the win over Arlington, which finished with 30 points. Wahoo had 46 in third, Fort Calhoun finish with 64 in fourth and Platteview had 71 in fifth.
Wahoo’s Grant Crockett won the individual championship in 17:11. Arlington’s Noah Kubat was second in 17:18. Platteview’s Evan Vertuli was the highest area finisher, taking ninth place.
View the complete results from the meet below.