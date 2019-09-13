(KMAland) -- Results from cross country meets in Wahoo, Arlington, Bergan, Fairbury and Milford.
Wahoo Meet
Stockton Graham of Plattsmouth palmed second in Wahoo on Thursday. Graham ran a 16:58 to finish behind Blair’s Sam Lueders (16:04). Graham’s teammate C.J. Wiseman placed ninth.
Plattsmouth’s Madison Nelson was ninth in the individual girl’s race. Raquel Skerston of Ralston won the championship in 20:24 to edge Zoe Christensen of Wahoo by six seconds.
View the complete results below.
Arlington Meet
Platteview’s Madison Nash and her teammates won championships at the Arlington Invitational on Thursday.
Nash ran a 20:47.83 to finish as one of four in the top eight for the Trojans. Claire Kallhoff, Emma Middleton and Ally Kuhl placed fifth, sixth and eighth for Platteview, which scored 20 points to edge out Douglas County West’s 26.
In the boy’s race, Ryan McArdle of Douglas County West won the individual championship. Platteview’s Evan Vertuli was eighth in the individual race. DC West won the team title with 34 points.
View the complete results below.
Archbishop Bergan Meet
Johnson County Central’s Ashlei McDonald ran to an individual win at the Bergan Invitational. McDonald had a 24:53 to win the championship.
In the boy’s race, Johnson County Central placed fifth with 94 points. The Thunderbirds were led by Logan Barras, who placed sixth in the race.
View the complete results below.
Fairbury Meet
The McCool Junction girls and Falls City boys won team championships in Fairbury on Thursday evening.
Madison Gerken of McCool Junction won the individual girl’s championship with a time of 21:08.02. Conestoga’s Danie Parriott took second in the race while Ella Crawford of Tri County was ninth and Bella Hogue of Conestoga finished in 10th.
In the boy’s individual race, Tyler Neville of McCool Junction won in 18:22.29. Tri County’s Logan Larson was fourth while Falls City’s Eli Bottom took seventh.
View complete results from the meet below.
Milford Meet
Louisville’s Hailey Teller was a ninth-place medalist on Thursday at the Milford Invitational on Thursday.
Check out the complete results from the girls and boys races below.