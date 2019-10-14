(Ida Grove) -- The Shenandoah girls and boys both finished fifth at the Bob Saunders Classic in Ida Grove on Monday.
The Fillies scored 139 points, led by a fourth-place finish from Brenna Godfread. Woodbury Central Kingsley Pierson won the meet with 37 points while Manson Northwest Webster (96 points), Lawton-Bronson (134) and Pocahontas Area (138) were next.
Shenandoah’s Sarah Gilbert added a 15th place finish while Christene Johnson was 17th in the race.
In the boy’s race, Woodbine scored 78 points to win the meet. Sioux Central had 109 in second while Pocahontas Area had 116, OABCIG finished with 129 and Shenandoah ran fifth with 137 points.
Adam Sherer led Woodbine with a fourth-place finish while Patrick Heffernan of Boyer Valley was seventh. Nate Wright, Conrad Schafer and Aidan Carmody were 11th, 14th and 16th, respectively, for Woodbine.
Shenandoah’s top finish came from Levi Detrick in 22nd. Nick Mather and Blake Son were 23rd and 24th, respectively, for the Mustangs.
View the complete results linked here.