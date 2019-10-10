(Falls City) -- Sidney’s Noah Jorgenson picked up another win on Thursday in Falls City, finishing with a winning time of 16:30.52.
Logan Larson of Tri County was second while Falls City’s Eli Botton and Jared Hawley went third and fourth, respectively, and Johnson County Central’s Logan Barras ran fifth.
Cole Jorgenson of Sidney was sixth, Falls City’s Mason Crawford took eighth, Krayten Uher of Tri County was ninth and Calvin Antholz of Johnson County Central came in 10th.
In the team race, Falls City was the champion with 25 points. Sidney was second with 36, and Tri County finished third with 45.
In the girl’s race, Ashlei McDonald of Johnson County Central won the individual championship. Tri County’s Andie Koch was second, Rock Port’s Aubrey Watkins came in third and Mazey McCullough of Falls City took fourth. Ella Crawford of Tri County was fifth.
North Andrew’s Jaclyn Riedinger and Malayna Briner was sixth and seventh, respectively, while Falls City’s Nia Crawford ran ninth and Rebekah Lucas of Rock Port was 10th.
The Tri County girls had 30 points to win the meet. North Andrew scored 36 in second and Falls City had 38 in third.
