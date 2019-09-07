(KMAland) -- The Thomas Jefferson boys won the AL Invitational, while the Harlan girls took second. A full Saturday in cross country is recapped below.
Abraham Lincoln XC Invitational (Boys)
Aidan Bootan won and TJ finished with three in the top five to win the AL Invite Saturday. The Yellow Jackets easily won the meet with 56 points, while Lewis Central (91) was second and Sergeant Bluff-Luton (94) finished third. Wimach Gilo and Juan Martinez finished fourth and fifth, respectively to anchor the TJ lineup.
Lewis Central was bolstered by three top-10 finishes. Connor Lancial (6th) led the way, with Cael Woltmann (8th) and Nathan Sell (9th) also providing a boost.
St. Albert's Bennett Heisterkamp took second in the individual race, and Harlan's Trey Gross finished third.
Full results below.
Abraham Lincoln XC Invitational (Girls)
Harlan paced KMAland teams in the girls portion of the AL Invite Saturday. The Cyclones finished second with 41 points, led by a third-place finish by Lucy Borkowski. Kaia Bieker (6th), Abby Alberti (9th) and Liv Freund (10th) all help the Cyclones to the runner-up trophy.
Southeast Polk ran away with the meet, scoring 26 points.
Glenwood posted a third-place finish as a team, with Rachel Mullennax finishing 7th to pace the Rams. Full results from the meet can be found below.
Pella Dutch XC Invitational (Boys)
The Glenwood boys finished fifth in the large schools class at the Pella - Dutch Cross Country Invitational Saturday. The Rams scored 141 points and were led by a ninth-place finish from Nathan Rohrberg and a 10th-place finish from Sam McIntyre. Tyler Huey (27th), Gavin Arbogast (38th), Ethan Parks (57th), Dillon Anderson (58th) and Andrew Williams (61st) rounded out the finishes for the Glenwood lineup.
Gilbert took the team title with 49 points. View the full results below.