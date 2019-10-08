(KMAland) -- Cross country results from the Woodbine, RVC and Nodaway Valley meets on Monday.
Woodbine Meet
Logan-Magnolia and St. Albert ran to team victories on Monday in Woodbine.
The Lo-Ma girls scored five in the top six on their way to 20 points while Tai-Center had 57 in second and IKM-Manning was third with 108. Exira/EHK had 108 and CAM finished with 109.
Peyton Pogge of Tri-Center ran to the victory in 19:25.89 while Logan-Magnolia’s Courtney Sporrer, Kylie Morrison, Taylor Sporrer and Violet Lapke ran second, fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.
Audubon’s Grace Slater and Hannah Thygesen were third and eighth, respectively, and Carly McKeever of St. Albert came in seventh. Lo-Ma’s Mya Moss had a strong ninth-place run, and Morgan Hanson of IKM-Manning finished 10th.
In the boy’s meet, Bennett Heisterkamp of St. Albert ran to an individual championship and helped the Falcons to 52 points and the team win. Ryan Hughes placed fourth and Colin Lillie added a ninth-place run for St. Albert.
Tri-Center was a close second with 55 points, placing Brett McGee second and Jon Franke fifth. Woodbine placed third wit 91 points and had Nate Wright in 10th place. IKM-Manning’s Quentin Dreyer (3rd), Underwood’s Bryce Patten (6th), CAM’s Ethan Follman (7th) and Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan (8th) also ran in the top eight.
View complete results below.
Rolling Valley Conference Meet
The Exira/EHK girls and Woodbine boys were team champions at the Rolling Valley Conference meet in Woodbine.
The individual girl’s championship went to Woodbine sophomore Riley Kerger, who finished ahead of Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Brynn Bass, Kyle Cogdill of Woodbine, CAM’s Cadence Stephenson and Camryn Paulsen of Exira/EHK in the top five.
Emily Plagman of CAM ran sixth while Kylie Petersen of Boyer Vallely was seventh and Exira/EHK’s Kate Hansen and Ella Petersen were the next two runners. West Harrison’s Katie Gore rounded out the top 10.
Exira/EHK had 38 points to edge past CAM by just one point while West Harrison had 65 and Boye Valley 87.
The boy’s individual champion was CAM’s Ethan Follman. Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan ran second, ahead of Nate Wright, Adam Sherer, Conrad Schafer and Payton Bush - all from Woodbine. CRB’s Colby Heithoff was seventh, Aidan Carmody of Woodbine came in eighth, West Harrison’s Mason King placed ninth and Boyer Valley’s Clay Roberts finished 10th.
Woodbine had 25 points in the team win. Boyer Valley was second with 42 and CAM came in third with 60.
View complete results below.
Nodaway Valley Meet
The AHSTW girls and Earlham boys were both winners on Monday night at the Nodaway Valley meet.
The Lady Likes scored 82 points to take the team title, led by a third place run by senior Ryann Port, who finished behind ACGC’s Kate Crawford and Clare Kelley of Van meter. ACGC’s Rylee Sloss was seventh, and Sophia Broers and Reagan Weinheimer were eighth and ninth, respectively.
Van Meter had 85 points to finish second while Earlham finished with 89, Panorama had 90 and ACGC put up 92. View complete girl’s results below.
On the boy’s side, Earlham scored 51 points to win the meet. Nodaway Valley had 57 in second, and Madrid was third with 66. ACGC ended up with 111, and Van Meter scored 178.
Nodaway Valley’s Joshua Baudler won the individual championship. Louden Foster of West Central Valley was next and followed by Randy Jimenez of Southeast Warren. Clay Pehl of Madrid and Earlham’s Jayden Dickson were the rest of the top five. The only other runner from the area in the top 10 was Ben Breheny of Nodaway Valley.
View complete results below.