(KMAland) -- Nine KMAlanders won state championships at the Iowa AAU Kids and Girls State Championship wrestling tournaments this weekend.
In all, 55 KMAlanders picked up a state medal. Six of the state champions came on the girls side with Molly Allen of SWIFT (6th-8th grade, 91 pounds), Madison Buffum of Missouri Valley (9th-12th grade, 148 pounds), Ady Lundquist of Southwest Valley (9th-12th Grade, 106 pounds), Abby McIntyre of Glenwood (9th-12th grade, 138 pounds), IKM-Manning’s Macy Rasmussen (3rd-5th Grade, 65 pounds) and Macie Vetter of SWIFT (3rd-5th Grade, 82 pounds) all winning titles.
The other three championships from the area were from Mason Houser of the Riverside Wrestling Club (3rd-4th Grade, 78 pounds), Mason Koehler of Powerhouse Wrestling Club (5th-6th Grade, 138 pounds) and Jase Wilmes of Clarinda Elite (7th-8th Grade, 215 pounds).
Five others placed second, four took third, eight were fourth, seven were fifth, eight were sixth, six took seventh and eight came in eighth place. The Powerhouse Wrestling Club, based out of Council Bluffs, claimed 14 total medals and took 8th in the kids tournament with 232.5 points.
View the complete list of medalists from the area below. (Please note: If an area wrestler that received a medal was missed we apologize. Send an email to dmartin@kmaland.com with the name of the wrestler, wrestling club and place.)
Blake Allen, SWIFT — 5th Place (7th-8th Grade 105)
Mason Allen, Central Decatur — 6th Place (5th-6th Grade 120)
Molly Allen, SWFIT — 1st Place (6th-8th Grade 91)
Christian Almazan-Nice, Cobra Wrestling — 4th Place (5th-6th Grade 215)
Annabel Baxter, AHSTW Mighty Vikes — 2nd Place (3rd-5th Grade 115.1+)
Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley Wrestling Club — 5th Place (7th-8th Grade 100)
William Bolinger, Creston Express Wrestling — 5th Place (7th-8th Grade 140)
Nancy Bowman, Logan-Magnolia — 6th Place (6th-8th Grade 170)
Davis Bramman, Powerhouse Wrestling Club — 8th Place (7th-8th Grade 80)
Jocelyn Buffum, Logan-Magnolia — 4th Place (6th-8th Grade 185)
Jordan Buffum, Logan-Magnolia — 4th Place (6th-8th Grade 91)
Madison Buffum, Missouri Valley — 1st Place (9th-12th Grade 148)
Teagan Carritt, Logan-Magnolia — 2nd Place (3rd-5th Grade 100)
Maxwell Chapman, Creston Express Wrestling — 3rd Place (7th-8th Grade 189)
Ace Cochrane, Glenwood Wrestling Club — 7th Place (3rd-4th Grade 66)
Troy Davis, Powerhouse Wrestling Club — 8th Place (3rd-4th Grade 54)
Owen Fletcher, Powerhouse Wrestling Club — 4th Place (3rd-4th Grade 66)
Ryan Fletcher, Powerhouse Wrestling Club — 7th Place (3rd-4th Grade 74)
Jack Gordon, East Mills — 6th Place (7th-8th Grade 152)
Bradlee Grantz SWV Scramblers — 8th Place (7th-8th Grade 171)
Fisher Graves, Clarinda Elite — 8th Place (3rd-4th Grade 58)
Jack Hamilton, Powerhouse Wrestling Club — 2nd Place (7th-8th Grade 140)
Myah Harris, Clarinda Elite — 8th Place (3rd-5th Grade 82)
Brennan Hayes, Creston Express Wrestling — 4th Place (7th-8th Grade 130)
Ashton Honnold, Clarinda/Powerhouse — 3rd Place (5th-6th Grade 148)
Mason Houser, Riverside Wrestling Club — 1st Place (3rd-4th Grade 78)
Dillon Inman, SWV Scramblers — 6th Place (7th-8th Grade 189)
Graham Jensen, Underwood — 4th Place (7th-8th Grade 160)
Ellie Johnson, SWIFT — 4th Place (3rd-5th Grade 58)
Taye Jordan, SWIFT — 6th Place (7th-8th Grade 70)
Sawyer Kiesel, AHSTW Mighty Vikes — 7th Place (7th-8th Grade 260)
Danny Kinsella, Treynor Elite — 7th Place (7th-8th Grade 140)
Mason Koehler, Powerhouse Wrestling Club — 1st Place (5th-6th Grade 138)
Joseph Leick, Powerhouse Wrestling Club — 6th Place (3rd-4th Grade 62)
Ady Lundquist, SWV Scramblers -- 1st Place (9th-12th Grade 106)
Shay Lundvall, Powerhouse Wrestling Club — 7th Place (3rd-4th Grade 58)
Abby McIntyre, Glenwood — 1st Place (9th-12th Grade 138)
Devin Nabors, Glenwood Wrestling Club — 8th Place (5th-6th Grade 215)
Maddox Nelson, SWIFT — 7th Place (7th-8th Grade 110)
Brayden Nothwehr, Clarinda Elite — 8th Place (7th-8th Grade 189)
Nicole Olson, Missouri Valley — 3rd Place (6th-8th Grade 170)
Weston Porter, Powerhouse Wrestling Club — 5th Place (5th-6th Grade 60)
Macy Rasmussen, IKM-Manning Wolves — 1st Place (3rd-5th Grade 65)
Scott Reed, Glenwood Wrestling Club — 2nd Place (5th-6th Grade 128)
Corbin Reisz, Powerhouse Wrestling Club — 5th Place (7th-8th Grade 90)
Carter Sells, Shenandoah — 8th Place (3rd-4th Grade 86)
Aiden Smith, Powerhouse Wrestling Club — 3rd Place (7th-8th Grade 75)
Avaeh Smith, Powerhouse Wrestling Club — 2nd Place (3rd-5th Grade 91)
Evan Sorensen, Atlantic-CAM — 5th Place (7th-8th Grade 189)
Ellexis Stephens, Woodbine — 6th Place (3rd-5th Grade 73)
Macie Vetter, SWIFT — 1st Place (3rd-5th Grade 82)
Mandius Volentine, Powerhouse Wrestling Club — 6th Place (3rd-4th Grade 70)
Josephine Wearmouth, Martensdale-St. Marys — 4th Place (9th-12th Grade 130)
Lilly Weinreich, Clarinda Elite — 5th Place (3rd-5th Grade 100)
Jase Wilmes, Clarinda Elite — 1st Place (7th-8th Grade 215)