(KMAland) -- Kansas senior offensive lineman Hakeem Adenji has been named to the seventh annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List.
Adenji is among 42 names on the list, which goes to the top offensive player in Division I football “who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.”
The nominee must also meet the criteria of either being born in Texas, graduated from a Texas high school and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.
View the complete list in the tweet linked here.