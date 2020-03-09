(KMAland) -- Kansas big man Udoka Azubuike has been named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Year.
Azuuike was joined on the All-Big 12 First Team by teammate Devon Dotson, Jared Butler of Baylor, TCU's Desmond Bane and Oklahoma's Kristian Doolittle.
In addition, Marcus Garrett (Kansas) was named Defensive Player of the Year, to the All-Biog 12 Third Team and to the All-Defensive Team.
Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton was a Second Team pick while Rasir Bolton (ISU), Ochaia Agbaji (Kansas) and Xavier Sneed (Kansas State) were all honorable mentions.
Kansas freshman Christian Braun was also named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.