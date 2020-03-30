(KMAland) -- Kansas senior Udoka Azubuike has been named Defensive Player of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
Azibuike, a native of Nigeria, led the Big 12 in rebounding with 10.5 rebounds per game and led the Big 12 in double-doubles with 15. Azibuike also flourished offensively with 13.7 points per game and shot 74.8 percent from the field.
Azibuike's most recent honor adds to his long list this postseason, which includes being named 2020 Big 12 Player of the Year. The complete release from the University of Kansas Athletic Department can be viewed here.