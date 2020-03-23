(KMAland) -- Kansas duo Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike have been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 8 First Team.
Dotson and Azubuike are joined by Baylor’s Jared Butler, West Virginia’s Oscar Tshiebwe and Texas Tech’s Jahmi’us Ramsey on the first team.
Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton is a member of the second team after averaging 15.2 points, 6.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals in 22 games before a wrist injury ended his season.
Baylor’s Scott Drew was picked as the District 8 Coach of the Year.