(Lawrence) -- Kansas senior forward Katie McClure has been named the United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.
It is the fifth Big 12 honor and the first national award for McClure in her career. The Wichita, Kansas native had a hat trick and an assist in a win over Nebraska before a goal and an assist agains tLoyola-Chicago.
McClure’s 10 points, four goals, seven shots, five shots on goal and two game-winning lols all led the Big 12 for the week.
View the complete release from Kansas athletics linked here.