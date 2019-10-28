(Lawrence) -- Kansas football had a host of awards handed out to them following a strong performance in a win over Texas Tech.
Receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. is one of four players on the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll. View the complete release here.
Quarterback Carter Stanley was also picked as a Manning Award Star of the Week. He had 415 yards passing and three touchdowns in a win over Texas Tech. View the complete linked here.
Stanley and Liam Jones were also honored by the Big 12 Conference on Monday. Stanley is the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week while Jones was tabbed as the Special Teams Player of the Week.
View the complete release from Kansas athletics on the Big 12 awards linked here.
Finally, Stanley was named to the Dave O’Brien’s Foundation Great 8. View the complete release linked here.