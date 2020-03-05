(KMAland) -- Former Kuemper standout Matt Dentlinger has been named to the All-Summit League Second Team.
Dentlinger, a sophomore at South Dakota State, averaged 12.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 blocks this season for the Jackrabbits.
Omaha had two players receive honorable mention — Matt Pile and K.J. Robinson. Pile was also named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year while Omaha’s Marlon Ruffin was named the Sixth Man of the Year.
