Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.