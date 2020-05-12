(Carroll) -- The Kuemper Catholic boys golf squad was hoping to make its 13th state tournament appearance in 14 seasons. Unfortunately, that goal will have to wait until next year to do the cancellation of the spring sports season due to concerns over COVID-19.
"It was definitely a frustrating announcement," Coach Brian Billmeier said. "It's a strange time we're all in. I guess we just have to move on and try the best he can."
Prior to the season's cancellation, the Iowa High School Athletic Association had posted a suspension of spring sports activities. Billmeier was not allowed to have any formal contact with his team, but he knows his veteran-heavy squad was putting the work in.
"They were all prepared and ready to go if we got the word to start playing," Billmeier said.
The Knights placed third at the Hawkeye Ten meet last season and found some late-season momentum to place third at the state tournament. They were only six strokes back of leader Des Moines Christian when the tournament was condensed to one day due to weather.
"They were a little bit frustrated that we ended up third," Billmeier said. "Looking back at it, they were in the lead with threes hole to go. They felt like they gave it away. They were really looking forward to the opportunity to get to state and hopefully come back with a championship."
The Knights were slated to return four contributors from last season's squad, led by senior Cole Collison. Collison finished fifth at Hawkeye Ten meet and eighth at the state meet.
"He gets it off the tee fairly well," Billmeier said. "He gets up and down quite well. He had a really good short game and was really able to just stay focused for most the rounds."
Ethan Pietig, Will Schenkelberg and Jack Tiefenthaler would have also returned from last year's state tournament team.
"We had lots of experience back," Billmeier said.
With what they returned, and the sour taste of how last year's state tournament ended, the Knights were set on another state championship trophy.
"State championship or nothing," Billmeier said. "That's our goal. We get there and we expect to finish at the top. It's nothing short of going there, getting to state and winning it. That's what we aim for every year."
The complete interview with Coach Billmeier can be heard below.