(Cedar Rapids) -- For the second time this season, Red Oak and Kuemper needed five sets to decide their match. For the second time, Kuemper was the victor.
The Knights (37-4) advanced on to their second consecutive state championship and will look to go back-to-back in Class 3A on Friday afternoon. However, Red Oak (34-7) — again — gave them all they could handle in a 25-19, 25-13, 23-25, 23-25, 15-10 state semifinal victory.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Kuemper coach Keith Stickrod said. “Red Oak is a great team, and it came down to who had the momentum advantage in the end. It could have easily went Red Oak’s way, but it came to our side.”
The senior duo of Kara Peter and Anna Niehaus made sure of it. Peter finished with 31 kills on 68 swings and a .338 hitting percentage while Niehaus struggled early before finding her rhythm in time to finish with 23 winners on 55 swings and a .255 efficiency.
Early, it look liked the Knights would make quick work of their Hawkeye Ten rival, scoring 14 of the final 20 in the opening set before a dominant 12-point second-set victory. However, late in the second set, Red Oak Coach Angie Montgomery turned to little-used sophomore Liz Carbaugh.
Carbaugh had played in just 10 sets all season, but she picked up a block in the final stages of the second and then added five blocks in the final three frames to give the Tigers a chance.
“I just thought (Carbaugh) did a fantastic job,” Montgomery said. “She really provided a spark for our defense. We thought Kara did a little more tipping and rolling, and that’s what we were trying to get done.”
“They started blocking really well,” Stickrod added. “They got on Kara quite a bit over there. They knew where we were going with it. They’d seen us throughout the season and followed the Hawkeye Ten. They played good defense, and we struggled a bit there.”
Senior Allie West also got in the blocking mix with five swats in the final three sets and seven overall. Carbaugh finished with six blocks, and the Red Oak team ended the day with 12 total. And it had them in perfect position to steal the match.
The Tigers, after a pair of 25-23 wins in the middle sets, opened with 8 of the first 12 points in the fifth. Kuemper, though, as they did in September and as they did on their way to the 2018 state title, found a way.
Niehaus had kills on points 5, 8, 11 and 12 in the fifth frame, and she picked up a double block with Sophie Badding for the 7th point. Peter, meanwhile, navigated her way back to the front row and finished the 14th and 15th points before Badding tossed down an over pass to finish the match.
Mallory Badding finished with a match-high 24 digs and added nine assists for the Knights while Peter finished a double-double with 13 digs. Mariah Naberhaus also had a double-double, finishing with 29 assists and 16 digs, and Ashlyn Badding passed out 30 assists of her own. Sophie Badding added a team-high five blocks.
“I think we just knew it was do or die (in that fifth set),” Mallory Badding said. “Going for every ball, realizing it has to be there. We worked together, communicated and got the job done.”
For Red Oak, Sophie Walker and Chloe Johnson had 11 kills and 11 digs apiece while Lexi Johnson finished with eight kills, a team-best 14 digs and four blocks. Ellie Rengstorf also had a double-double with 10 assists and 11 digs.
The victory was both exciting for Kuemper and heartbreaking for Red Oak. At the same time, it was a five-set classic that proved to be a strong representation of the Hawkeye Ten Conference, which had a state-best four teams in Cedar Rapids (the WaMac and CIML also boasted four).
“All along, we’ve said our conference (is strong),” Montgomery said. “We had four teams here, and at any point this season, I think almost half of us were ranked. We wish Kuemper the best. It was a good match. We wish we could have had it in the finals.”
“The Hawkeye Ten is an awesome conference,” Stickrod said. “We battle each other every night, and it’s a tough night every night. We were represented very well this week, and hopefully tomorrow we can pull victory through.”
Kuemper will meet fifth-seeded Mount Vernon - a five-set winner over No. 8 Union - in the 3A final at 1:30 PM on Friday.
View complete interviews with Coach Montgomery, Chloe Johnson, Walker, Coach Stickrod and Mallory Badding below.