(Carroll) -- Kuemper Catholic will begin its' Class 3A title defense Wednesday morning when they face Unity Christian in a state quarterfinal.
"It's a special feeling," Kuemper Coach Keith Stickrod told KMA Sports, "It's really great to get there. You've got to take these opportunities and take advantages of them."
Kuemper claimed the 2018 title with a 45-1 record and heavily experienced senior class. The 2019 edition of Stickrod's team was forced to replace many of the elite standouts, but the Knights still posted a 35-4 record and their fifth consecutive trip to state.
"Last year's season was a dream season," Stickrod said, "All the seniors, I think they definitely led us to this year's success. It helps having that state title behind us and the experience that we learned from."
A large part of Kuemper's success this season has came from senior Kara Peter. The Drake commit has tallied 4.68 kills-per-set, served 24 aces and stood tall defensively with 81 blocks.
"She's very dominant and a big hitter," Stickrod said, "This last few weeks she's been blocking very well and she's inspired other girls to block good, too."
According to Stickrod, one of the Knights' best defensive performances came in their three set sweep of Humboldt in a regional final. The Knights blocked 15 total attacks and relied on 17 kills from Peter in the victory.
Kuemper will be the three seed when the Class 3A state tournament begins Wednesday morning.
"I think anybody that goes there the next two or three days, shows up and plays is going to win it all," Stickrod said, "There's no real dominant teams, just solid teams."
One of those solid teams is Kuemper's first round opponent: Unity Christian, who has compiled a 24-10 record. The Knights are led by freshman Gracie Schoonhoven, who averages 3.27 kills-per-set.
"They have a couple good hitters. They also tip and push and go after balls," Stickrod said, "They're really aggressive. I think going through our conference playing teams like Red Oak and St. Albert, who are really scrappy, helps us."
Derek Martin will have updates on Twitter @d2mart from Wednesday's Kuemper/Unity Christian battle, which will begin at 10 a.m.
The complete interview with Coach Stickrod can be found below.