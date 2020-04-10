(Ames) -- Iowa State distance runner Edwin Kurgat has repeated as the 2020 Gary Thompson Iowa State Male Athlete of the Year winner.
Kurgat won the Big 12 Cross Country Championship in helping the Cyclones to their third-straight team title. He added a Midwest Region championship in cross country before winning the national title.
The USTFCCCA Division I and Big 12 Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Year added to his success in the indoor season, setting school records in the mile, 3000 meter, 5000 meter and as the anchor for the distance medley relay.
Kurgat won a pair of Big 12 indoor championships in leading ISU to the Big 12 indoor championship. View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.