(Atlanta) -- Kansas junior Marcus Garrett has been named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.
Garrett was one of four finalists for the award along with Ashton Hagans (Kentucky), Tre Jones (Duke) and Mark Vital (Baylor).
Garrett averaged 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Jayhawks and ranked in the Big 12 in steals at 1.8 per game. Garrett was also the 2020 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and a unanimous selection to the Big 12 All-Defensive team. The complete release can be found here.