(Missouri Valley) -- Missouri Valley's Jed Kyle was looking for a feeling similar to what he gets at Missouri Valley. He found that at Briar Cliff.
Kyle, who will compete in football and track, didn't originally know if he'd be able to play two sports in college.
"College seemed a lot different than high school," Kyle said. "I didn't know if there was going to be an open spot on both teams. I was focused more on college football, but ever since I started taking off in track, it's always been super fun to me. I'm glad I get to play both."
Kyle says many things drew him to Briar Cliff, located in Sioux City.
"The campus is very nice," Kyle said. "The team is very family-esque. It's a very small community up there, similar to Missouri Valley, which is what I was looking for."
The Broncos went 5-6 in 2019 under current head coach, and former Nebraska assistant, Dennis Wagner.
"They've been making a lot of progress," Kyle said. "It looks like a great program to go into."
While Kyle has been a multi-sport athlete during his entire career at Missouri Valley, he knows doing it in college will create new challenges.
"I'll have a lot of people helping me," Kyle said. "It's going to be a little more difficult because I'll be training for two separate things, not at the same time, but some of it's going to add and take away from each. In the long run, it will be a good deal. I think I can compete up there."
When he arrives at Briar Cliff, Kyle hopes to slowly climb the ladder and prove himself.
"The first year, I hope to make my name on scout (team)," Kyle said. "Hopefully, start on some special teams next year. In two or three years, I think I'll be starting at defensive end."
Kyle also feels that representing where he came from will be important, too.
"For the next four years, I'd like to really try to make a good name for Missouri Valley," Kyle said.
With his senior track season in limbo, Kyle, a thrower, has been putting in work to get ready for if a season begins soon.
"I put together a little home gym," Kyle said. "I got all the disc and shot put implements for track, and I've been working on those by myself."
If a track season does occur, Kyle has high hopes.
"I'm looking forward to it because I think I have a good chance of going to state this year," Kyle said.
The complete interview with Kyle can be heard below.