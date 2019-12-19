(Lamoni) -- The Lamoni boys basketball team is off to a fine start to the season, and if some of the early season results are any indication, they might just be the Bluegrass Conference favorite.
“We’ve had a great start to the year,” Coach Ryan Olson told KMA Sports. “We have a two-point loss to Central Decatur, but we led for most of the game. We’ve played really well (lately). Beat Ankeny Christian and Murray for the first time in five years. Just really happy with the way things have been rolling.”
Coach Olson’s team has three players averaging in double figures, with senior Stephen Ansong topping the squad with 14.5 points per game. Junior Hayden Stewart (13.7 PPG) and sophomore Brayden Olson (13.5 PPG) are also in double digits while senior Patrick Savage (8.5 PPG) and junior Landon Gilliland (5.3 PPG) are liable to hit that figure on any given night. Ansong also leads the team in rebounds (48), assists (14) and steals (17).
“He’s a two-team first-team All-Conference, and he’s well on his way (to a third),” Olson said. “He’s had a remarkable career, and we’re just feeding off of him.”
The Demons already own two wins over two of the top teams in the Bluegrass, knocking off Murray in their opening game on December 3rd before a victory this past Friday over last year’s conference champion Ankeny Christian Academy.
“(Winning the Bluegrass) is on the top of our goal sheet,” Olson noted. “It’s been a while – since 2014 – since we had a chance at that. The top two goals are a conference championship and a conference tournament championship. We’re really looking forward to trying to finish it, but we know we can’t let up.”
Lamoni finishes off a six-game homestand and the first half of the season over the next two nights when North Harrison and Diagonal come to town.
“We want to finish (the first half) strong,” Olson said. “(North Harrison) always plays us tough, and Diagonal is scrappy. They’ve shown that they can hold their own even against the good teams.
“We’re super excited and hoping to be at 7-1 going into Christmas. Continue to build that win streak and get ready to start that second season. We’re not going to let off the gas.”
Listen to the complete interview with Olson linked below.