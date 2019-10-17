(Lamoni) – Lamoni football is about to get their first test of the district season.
The Demons (6-1 overall, 5-0 district) have been largely dominant in Class 8-Man District 6 this season. On Friday night, Lenox (7-1, 4-1) will certainly provide a big test.
“I think we got tested early in Week 2 over in Malvern against East Mills,” Lamoni coach Bryan Nowlin told KMA Sports. “We’ve tried to make some improvements since that time. We had a little bit of a test with East Union (last Friday), and I was grateful for that because we’re going to have to play physical and all 48 minutes this Friday.”
Senior quarterback Patrick Savage has been a key piece for Lamoni over the last several seasons, and this year is no different. Savage has thrown for 656 yards, rushed for 815 and accounted for 35 offensive touchdowns.
“He had a good year last year,” Nowlin said. “The supporting cast is pretty good as well. We really haven’t been able to – I don’t know if air it out is the right term – but I think we have some decent receivers and running backs we could do a little more (with). Just seems we get ahead and don’t need to do that.”
Some of the other “weapons” Lamoni could turn to in a pinch include receiver Ethan Owen, who has 14 receptions for 261 yards and four touchdowns. Stephen Ansong also has four touchdown catches, and running back Zander Reed has added 364 yards rushing and 10 offensive touchdowns. Kade Nowlin (237 yards, 2 TD) and Cael Ogier (227 yards, 4 TD) have been other solid contributors.
“We have some players that can make some plays when we need them to,” Nowlin said. “I’m pretty encouraged by what we can do from an offensive standpoint, but it will be the defensive side that might have us scratching our heads on Friday.”
That’s because Lenox brings a physical and varied rushing attack led by Colton Gordon’s 1,063 yards and 21 touchdowns. He’s complemented by Drew Venteicher, who has 870 yards and 16 more scores on the ground.
“With their trap game, their play-action and their lead option, it kind of reminds me of us,” Nowlin said. “They establish their run, and they run, they run and they run. Then you think run, and they drop back on play-action. They’ve been very successful doing that the last couple years.
“Their offensive line is big and fast and physical, and they have two big tight ends. They’re usually this way. We will have our hands full in trying to stop the rushing attack, because it is a very potent attack.”
When it comes to Friday night, Coach Nowlin believes the game could be decided with one or two mistakes on either end.
“The keys are still going to be to keep your responsibilities on defense,” he said. “They beat us on a few play-action plays on third and long situations last year. Those situations will be important to make sure we keep our responsibilities. I think when it comes down to two good teams that are going to play, it’s the one that is going to make the mistake first. That can change the whole momentum and complexion of the game.”
Hear the complete interview with Coach Nowlin below.