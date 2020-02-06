(Lenox) — The Lamoni girls mounted a large comeback, while the boys nearly led wire-to-wire in a sweep of Lenox Thursday.
GIRLS: Lamoni 68 Lenox 63
Lamoni trailed for a majority of the game, but a big second half propelled the Demons to a non-conference win.
Lenox came out on fire, as the Tigers hit six three-pointers in the opening frame — including five by Cassidy Nelson — to lead 22-16 after one. Foul trouble forced the Tigers to slow things down in the second quarter, but again a late barrage of three-pointers sent Lenox into the locker room with a 34-22 lead.
Lamoni stepped on the gas in the second half, outscoring the Tigers 46-29. A 21-14 third quarter cut the Lenox lead to 48-43. Lamoni briefly tied the game at 48 with a 5-0 start to the fourth, but Jynessa Cox buried a three to put the Tigers back in front. Lenox stretched the lead back to five, before Carly Maedel hit a three and a lay-up to tie the game back up. The Demons would end the game on a 10-5 run to come up with the non-conference win.
“I think the biggest difference in the first half was that we were struggling to play together as a team,” said Lamoni Head Coach Kevin Brunner. “In the second half, we didn’t get off to a good start, but we got back to what we wanted to do. When you work hard as a team, good things happen.
Abby Martin led the Demons with 29 points — including 20 in the second half — to go along with seven rebounds and four assists. Carly Maedel added 10 points, while Reese Potter had eight points and seven rebounds off the bench.
“We started moving and moving without the ball,” said Brunner. “When we started doing that, good things happened. We made some shots from outside, so it was good teamwork.”
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Martin and Brunner in a video you can view below.
Lenox was led by 24 points from Nelson, including six made threes. Jordan England had 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Jynessa Cox finished with 11 points.
BOYS: Lamoni 70 Lenox 53
Lamoni led for all but two minutes in the boys game, cruising to a 70-53 win.
The Demons (19-2) had four players finish in double figures in a balanced offensive effort. Lamoni led 16-9 after one and stretched their lead to 11 before a 7-0 Lenox run got the Tigers within 25-21. Lamoni responded with a 13-2 run to close the half with a 15-point lead.
Lenox outscored Lamoni in the third, using an 8-1 run to close the quarter and get within 52-41. The Tigers would get as close as eight with just over four minutes left in the game, but the Demons hit 10-of-14 free throws and closed the game on a 14-5 run to get the win.
“It was our third game in three nights and fourth game in six nights,” said Lamoni Head Coach Ryan Olson. “We wanted to control the pace of the game and I was really proud of our effort.”
Lamoni was led by Stephen Ansong, who finished with 23 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Landon Gilliland added 14 points and eight rebounds, Hayden Stewart had 14 points and six rebounds and Brayden Olson finished with 11 points.
“Whatever adversity we’ve seen this year, we’ve found a way to get it done,” said Olson. “I’ve got seniors in Ansong and (Patrick) Savage and some juniors. We’re a little more experienced than last year’s 15-7 team. We can finish games and hit free throws. We preach that free throws win championships. I was glad we did that down the stretch.”
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Ansong and Coach Olson in an interview you can view below.
Lenox was led by Colton Vieux, who tallied 12 points on four made three-pointers. Rex Hoffman added 10 points and four rebounds.