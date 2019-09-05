(Lamoni) -- Lamoni athletics appears to be on an upward trend. That includes a football program coming off a five-win season in 2018 and a promising 1-0 start in 2019.
The Demons were very impressive last Friday night in a 56-18 win over Stanton/Essex – a victory that was largely behind a terrific running game.
“For our first game, we played very well,” Coach Bryan Nowlin told KMA Sports. “The expectation was that we should have because we’re a very experienced team this year.”
Quarterback Patrick Savage is now in his senior season, and Coach Nowlin relies on his talents and experience. Savage rushed the ball 25 times last Friday for 128 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw for 66 yards and another score. Junior Xander Reed added 62 yards, junior Cael Ogier had 48 and sophomore Kade Nowlin chipped in 39.
“We’ve got a unique group here where we have a lot of players that are interchangeable with running, catching and even linemen,” Coach Nowlin said. “We just have to find a way to get them all on the field and get them touches.”
The defense was also very good against a solid Stanton/Essex offense, forcing four turnovers – one interception by Savage and three fumble recoveries from Logan Jones, Nowlin and Ogier.
“Stanton, at least over the four years we’ve played them, we’ve had to go against the Johnson brothers, Dillion Rocha and Keygan (Day),” Coach Nowlin said. “We’ve mostly been on the short end of the deal, and we know we had to take care of certain weapons if we were going to compete.”
The Demons will get another Corner Conference opponent in East Mills on Friday night. The Wolverines are 1-1 after a Week 0 loss to Audubon and a Week 1 rout of East Union.
Michael Schafer continues to throw the ball all over the yard for the Wolverines, passing for 646 yards and eight touchdowns without an interception through two games. Senior Nic Duysen has 21 receptions for 341 yards and four scores, and Mason Crouse has added seven grabs for 183 yards and three touchdowns.
“They’re not going to run the ball,” Nowlin said. “If it is, it’s maybe to give their team a break. Schafer is a very good quarterback and throws it extremely accurately. The Duysen kid hurt us last year, and Jackson Wray is a decent running back that comes out of the backfield. They’re going to sling it around.”
The Lamoni defense that passed the Stanton/Essex test with flying colors will be tested in another way this week.
“We’re going to have to be prepared again for a long night of football,” Nowlin said. “Hopefully, we can slow them down and make them make a few mistakes. It’s going to be pretty tough. They’ve got those senior kids that have been around. We’re just going to try to match up and hang with them on Friday night.”
East Mills was a 62-50 winner last year in Lamoni. Coach Nowlin says he would prefer not to get into a scoring contest with the Wolverines, but he’s comfortable with his team either way.
“We’re going to have to try work with (ball control),” he said. “I don’t think I have a problem with us putting up 80 points apiece. I think we can do that, but I also think we can run the ball and do a little ball control. That sets up some play-action. If we’re getting four or five yards a crack running the ball, then that’s the way we’re going to go.”
Jesse Schraft will have reports from Malvern on Friday during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Nowlin below.