High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- Lamoni senior Stephen Ansong and Murray senior Reece Held have been named unanimous Bluegrass All-Conference First Team members.

Ansong and Held are joined on the first team by Lamoni junior Hayden Stewart, Murray junior Jace Rodecker, Melcher-Dallas juniors Ryan Krpan and Steven Krpan, Ankeny Christian senior Nic Worsham, Seymour senior Preston Lawson, Moravia junior Carson Brown and Diagonal senior Kade Klommhaus.

Lamoni also placed three players on the second team, led by senior Patrick Savage, junior Landon Gilliland and sophomore Brayden Olson. Murray’s Colton Siefkas (a junior) and Keegan Johnson (a senior) are also second-team choices. 

Others on the second team are Seymour freshman Brody Tuttle, Mormon Trail senior Luke Parmer, Moravia senior Chase Hamilton and Ankeny Christian teammates Cale Leever (a junior) and Malachi Johnson (a sophomore).

Honorable mention choices are as follows:

Kade Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars

Colby Elrod, JR, Ankeny Christian

Clayton Hanson, SR, Diagonal

Warren McLeod, JR, Moravia

Remington Newton, SO, Mormon Trail

Ethan Owen, SR, Lamoni

Emery Sage, SR, Melcher-Dallas

Wyatt Stansberry, SR, Moulton-Udell

Blake Thompson, JR, Orient-Macksburg

Noah Wells, SR, Seymour

Rilee Werner, SR, Murray