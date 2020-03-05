(KMAland) -- Lamoni senior Stephen Ansong and Murray senior Reece Held have been named unanimous Bluegrass All-Conference First Team members.
Ansong and Held are joined on the first team by Lamoni junior Hayden Stewart, Murray junior Jace Rodecker, Melcher-Dallas juniors Ryan Krpan and Steven Krpan, Ankeny Christian senior Nic Worsham, Seymour senior Preston Lawson, Moravia junior Carson Brown and Diagonal senior Kade Klommhaus.
Lamoni also placed three players on the second team, led by senior Patrick Savage, junior Landon Gilliland and sophomore Brayden Olson. Murray’s Colton Siefkas (a junior) and Keegan Johnson (a senior) are also second-team choices.
Others on the second team are Seymour freshman Brody Tuttle, Mormon Trail senior Luke Parmer, Moravia senior Chase Hamilton and Ankeny Christian teammates Cale Leever (a junior) and Malachi Johnson (a sophomore).
Honorable mention choices are as follows:
Kade Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars
Colby Elrod, JR, Ankeny Christian
Clayton Hanson, SR, Diagonal
Warren McLeod, JR, Moravia
Remington Newton, SO, Mormon Trail
Ethan Owen, SR, Lamoni
Emery Sage, SR, Melcher-Dallas
Wyatt Stansberry, SR, Moulton-Udell
Blake Thompson, JR, Orient-Macksburg
Noah Wells, SR, Seymour
Rilee Werner, SR, Murray