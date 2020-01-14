(Lamoni) -- Lamoni sophomore Abby Martin has seen nothing but success since first stepping into high school athletics. And this past week was more of the same, as the Demons standout had two 20-point games on her way to earning the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week.
“I felt pretty good,” Martin said. “It always helps when you have good teammates, and it’s always fun playing with my teammates.”
Martin, who had 17 points in a Monday night win over Seymour to push the Demons to 10-1 on the season, had 23 points last week against East Union to open her award-winning week. She added another 20 points with four steals in a Tuesday night victory over Twin Cedars.
“I think that we can go pretty far this year,” Martin said. “I think I’ve improved with my shot (this year), and I think the team has really improved from last year, too.”
Lamoni continues a busy week later tonight with a trip to Orient-Macksburg before a meeting with Grand View Christian on Thursday and a home date with Murray on Friday.
Listen to the complete interview with Martin linked below.