(KMAland) -- The Class 8-Man District 6 All District Teams and award winners have been announced.
Lamoni’s Patrick Savage earned two first team nods and a pick as the Offensive Player of the Year while Southeast Warren’s Bryce Vandelune was named a first team defensive member and the Defensive Player of the Year.
Other awards announced included the Lineman of the Year to Shoalie Niebauer of Lamoni, the Special Teams Player of the Year to Southeast Warren’s Bryce Hall, Coach of the Year to Lamoni’s Bryan Nowlin and Assistant Coach of the Year to Mike Ranney of Lamoni.
View the All District picks in the file below.