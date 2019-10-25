(Lamoni) -- It started slow, but the Lamoni Demons peeled off 44 unanswered points to defeat Southeast Warren 50-21 Friday night and claim the Class 8-Man District 6 championship, the Demons' first district title since 2015.
"It took us about a quarter to dial in, but after that, we settled down and played pretty good football," Lamoni Coach Bryan Nowlin told KMA Sports.
While Lamoni waited to dial in, Southeast Warren wasted no time. The Warhawks quickly raced to a 14-0 lead just six minutes into the contest. A rushing touchdown by Brad Metz with nine minutes left in the half gave Southeast Warren a 21-6 lead.
That would be the last time Southeast Warren scored Friday night.
Lamoni's defense stiffened up and quarterback Patrick Savage was his usual stellar self while the Demons outscored Southeast Warren 30-0 in the second half.
Savage found the end-zone in the waning seconds of the half to cut Lamoni's deficit to 21-20. The Demons special teams stepped up early in the second half with a Shoalie Niebauer blocked punt that rolled into the endzone, resulting in a safety and giving Lamoni a 22-21 lead.
"The blocked punt was a huge momentum factor," Nowlin said, "As soon as we got that going, then it was kind of rolling down hill from there."
Like the Demons' momentum Savage also rolled down hill, early and often. The senior finished the night with 213 rushing yards, 133 passing yards, six rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown. His performance also earned him Jennie Ed Sports Med Player of the Night honors and ensure that his team will have at least one more home game.
"We worked so hard over the offseason, It really paid off for us and it feels amazing," Savage said, "It's one of the best feelings ever."
Savage's six rushing touchdowns came from distances of four, one, one, 31, 46 and five yards. Savage also completed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Stephen Ansong.
"He's been doing all year," Nowlin said, "We've got a little more experience cast this year, so we've got some players that can make some plays."
Southeast Warren--who needed a win to qualify for the postseason, was led by 147-passing yards and two touchdowns from Tanner Dierking. The Warhawks finish the season with a record of 7-3.
Lamoni (8-1, 7-0) will now set their sights on the postseason. The Demons don't know who they will play, but their mindset will be the same regardless.
"It's not so much what they do, but we do. If we execute and make some plays, no matter what, we'll be successful." Nowlin said.
Complete interviews with Savage and Nowlin can be found below.