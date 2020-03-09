(Omaha) -- Nebraska-Omaha will not renew the contract of head women's basketball Coach Brittany Lange.
Lange has been the head coach since the 2013-14 season and has compiled an overall record of 80-124 while going 31-77 in Summit League play with their best finish coming in 2016-17 when they finished 16-15 overall and 8-8 in conference action.
Prior to becoming head coach, Lange served as Director of Basketball Operations in 2011-12 and was elevated to assistant coach in 2012-13. The complete release from UNO can be found here.