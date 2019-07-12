(Glenwood) -- Glenwood’s 14-person senior class is pretty rare. In a sport and in a state where the retention rate continues to dwindle, Coach Kurt Schulz is happy to have a lineup largely complete with multi-year starters, experience and great leadership.
“They’re pretty passionate about this game,” Coach Schulz said. “They’ve been playing together since youth baseball, and that brings a pretty good cohesive unit to the field.”
Perhaps unsurprisingly, with the large group of seniors, Glenwood has seen plenty of success and sport a 19-9 record heading into tonight’s meeting with Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln.
“We kind of started a little slow,” Schulz said. “I think we were 3-4 heading into June, and then started picking up pretty well. We’ve strung a few wins together, and I think we’re peaking at the right time.”
The Rams are currently on a streak of nine wins in their last 11 games, which was preceded by a strong stretch of six victories in eight.
Leading the way at the plate is catcher Cade Van Ness, who tops the team in most offensive categories, including home runs and RBI. Eli Bales has the top batting average on the squad, and Michael Radford, Colton Schutte, Kaden Wray, Ethan Fisher and Cooper Silvius have all hit at or above .300 for the summer.
On the mound, Pierce Harrington and Schutte have shared the co-ace role while Bales, Radford, Andrew Holiday, Van Ness and junior Chad Fisher have also put together plenty of solid innings.
The Rams will open district/substate play on July 19th at Dallas Center against ADM, Adel. A victory there would lead into a district final against either Dallas Center-Grimes or Creston before a potential substate final showdown with Harlan.
Coach Schulz’s team actually holds a sweep over the Cyclones at Harlan earlier this season. With that said, there are plenty of roadblocks in the way for both teams.
“You’ve always got to put Harlan as the one you’ve got to beat to get to state,” Schulz said. “In our district, ADM has put a few wins up there, and we’re not going to take them lightly. DCG is really good, and they’ve played some pretty good competition. I’m hoping we put it together, and we just keep hitting the ball hard.”
Following tonight’s home date with AL, Glenwood will go to Sioux City North on Monday before their postseason opener with ADM next Friday. KMA Sports will have play-by-play of the Glenwood/ADM game on KMA-FM 99.1, beginning at 5:00 PM.
Hear much more from Coach Schulz on his team’s success this season below.