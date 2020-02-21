(Creston) — The St. Albert girls basketball team is one win away from its first state tournament appearance in 20 years.
The Saintes (12-11) won their third straight contest with a 60-55 triumph over No. 12 Central Decatur in a regional semifinal in Creston Friday night.
“It was just a great performance by both teams,” said St. Albert Head Coach Dick Wettengel. “For us, I thought it was a great team victory. You can look at different parts of the game and find little places where every girl that played for us contributed in some way.”
The teams played even in the first quarter until a late 6-2 run pulled St. Albert in front 18-14 after one. The second featured much of the same, until the Saintes pulled in front 28-23 at the halftime break.
Central Decatur grabbed just its second lead of the night in the third quarter, but the Saintes responded with their first two threes of the game to take a 42-39 lead after three. In the fourth, the teams went back-and-forth, before got threes from Jordyn Blaha and Keely Socha to go from down one to up 53-48. The Cardinals got the game back within one possession twice late, but the Saintes made 7/11 at the free throw line to seal the win.
“We had just enough cushion to pull it out late to burn a little clock,” said Wettengel. “The first two times we came to the line, we came up empty, but we were still doing it on the defensive end.”
Blaha led St. Albert with 24 points, including 8-for-11 at the charity stripe. Allie Petry added 15 points and eight rebounds, while Socha finished with eight points and six rebounds. Makenna Shepard chipped in seven points, four assists and three steals in the win.
The Saintes will take on No. 8 Exira/EHK Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Harlan in a regional final.
“Personally, I’ve never been there before, so it’s really exciting,” said Blaha. “This team has just been so close, and we’ve been able to accomplish so much this year. We always knew we could do it.”
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Blaha and Wettengel in a video you can view below.
Central Decatur sees its season end at 19-4. The Cardinals were led by 12 points from Maizee Lindsey and 11 points, 11 rebounds from Riley Bell. Hallee Hamilton finished with 10 points, as well. Central Decatur loses seniors Bell, Lindsey, Alaina Applegate and Lauren Saxton.