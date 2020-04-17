(KMAland) -- Former Lewis Central big man Kyle Arrington has had a whirlwind over the last several weeks.
Arrington, who originally spent two years at Kirkwood Community College, announced a commitment to Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference school Siena on Thursday evening. The process of choosing a school for Arrington was a lot more difficult, considering the current recruiting dead period.
“It was a long process,” Arrington said. “It’s easier to get to know exactly what the school is all about when you go on a visit, but they did a great job of showing me everything through virtual stuff. It was still a process that was good, but it was a longer process than I wanted it to be.”
Arrington spent this past season at Western Illinois, but the Leathernecks let head coach Billy Wright go after a 5-21 season. That prompted a transfer from Arrington and many other members of WIU.
The 6-foot-10 Arrington played in 25 games and started seven this past season, averaging 4.1 points and 3.8 rebounds. After entering the transfer portal, Arrington received offers from Siena and Southern.
“It was Southern or Siena,” Arrington said. “I really wanted to be (at Siena), but my classes were the determining factor if I could actually go there or not.”
Some of Arrington’s credits are not going to transfer to Siena, so he may have to sit out and redshirt the 2020-21 season.
“I’m OK with that,” he said. “I would love to work on my game for a year. I’m going to be a senior, and I’m not even 21 yet. That’s an advantage for me to take a year off and work on my game and develop it over the course of that year.”
Siena won the MAAC regular season championship this past season, finishing 20-10 with a win in the opening round of the MAAC Tournament before the season was shutdown. Coach Carm Maciariello just finished up his first season as head coach after Jamion Christian left for George Washington.
The school, based in Loudonville, New York, is not too far out of what Arrington is used to.
“I was born in Newport News, Virginia,” he said. “I lived there until 2008, and then we moved to Council Bluffs. I did get to experience the East Coast for about eight years of my life. It’s going to be great to go back, but I’ve never experienced New York. That’s going to be an experience in itself, so that’s really exciting. I can’t wait for that.”
Listen to the complete interview with Arrington linked below.