(KMAland) -- Lewis Central alum and Nebraska Wesleyan junior Suzie McDonald has been named an Honorable Mention choice on the All-American Rivers Conference Women’s Soccer Team.
McDonald started all 18 games this past season for NWU, finishing the year with three goals and one assist from her midfield position.
Bishop Heelan alum and Simpson College freshman Brooklin Froehlich was also named to the Honorable Mention team.
Loras College’s Brynn Jacobi and Taylor Trovato were picked as the Offensive and Defensive MVP of the league, respectively. Simpson College and Coach Jeremy Reinert were named the Coaching Staff/Coach of the Year.
View the complete release from the American Rivers Conference linked here.