(Council Bluffs) -- Last year, the Lewis Central boys soccer squad shocked the state when they captured the Class 2A state title. This year, they're hopeful for an opportunity to repeat.
"We are itching to get back on the pitch together as a team," Coach James Driver said. "Right now we're just sending some individual workouts for guys to do on their own. Hopefully, they're taking them seriously, and we'll hit the ground running."
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has suspended all activities until at least April 13th. The Titans are scheduled for an April 13th showdown with Glenwood, however, Driver is unsure if his team will play a game that early, assuming action can resume on the 13th.
"I'm not sure what the plan is," Driver said. "It's kind of dictated by the state. If they're going to allow a week of training before we have a match, that would be ideal."
Last year, Lewis Central qualified for their first state tournament since 1997 and strung together a dominant tournament that concluded with their first-ever state title behind victories over Storm Lake, Hudson and Cedar Rapids Xavier.
The Titans return a large chunk of last year's production, however, they will be without the goalkeeper from last year's state title team, Cole Jensen, who is now at Xavier.
"Cole's going to be missed," Driver said. "We've got a couple guys that will be vying for that spot. It will be tough to replace Cole, but we got a couple guys that are close in talent, that if we need to put them back in there, I think we'll be fine."
The defense was a key part of Lewis Central's success last season. The Titans allowed just 10 goals the entire season, including 10 straight shutouts.
Offensively, the Titans returned 73 of the 75 goals they scored last season. Leading scorer Luis Espino (26 goals) returns and is ready for another strong season.
"He was big for us," Driver said. "He just works hard. He's playing year around, getting touches year around. He takes care of business in the offseason on his own."
Several other key contributors from last year including Paul Devin, Connor Lancial, Will Devine, Adam Mortensen, Jacob Lin, Gaige Tripp and Cole Drummond also return.
With what they return, it's safe to say the Titans have their sights set on possibly repeating as state champions, but it won't be easy.
"It's tough to repeat," Driver said. "It's going to boil down to mentality. How we come into the season. Are we going to come in prepared, or still have the same chip on our shoulders we've had in the past? There's going to be a target on our back. Everyone wants to come in and knock us off. It's going to boil down to how hard we work and how bad we want it."
The complete interview with Coach Driver can be heard below.