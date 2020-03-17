(Council Bluffs) -- While the 2020 track season will not begin for the next four weeks and coaches are not allowed to hold practices, the Lewis Central boys already had a plan in place that they hope will benefit them when the season finally begins.
"We had a plan in place," Coach Matt Argotsinger said. "We kind of knew something would go down and we just wanted to be ready for it. We have a document with the workouts kids can do. Obviously, we're not going to be there and have no way of knowing if they're going to do them or not, but I'd like to think our kids want to be ready to compete when we come back in four weeks."
Last year, Lewis Central finished fourth at the Hawkeye Ten meet and finished 14th in the Class 4A State Meet behind strong showings from Thomas Fidone.
"Last year, we didn't quite have the depth to be good at the conference level," Argotsinger said. "But to get to the top 15 in 4A is an accomplishment in itself, but as far as conference goes, we just needed some depth and didn't have enough."
Argotsinger feels that depth will not be a problem this year. While he says Fidone is not going out for track, Jones----and his state championships in both the shot put and disc--- will return. Jones, an Iowa football commit, is coming off stellar showings in football and basketball and seems motivated to finish his high school career with two more state championships.
"He's definitely one of the guys that I'm really not too worried about for the next four weeks," Argotsinger said. "We'll get him some shots and discs and he'll go out on his own and be extremely successful."
Argotsinger also expects Nathan Sell, Connor Lancial, Aiden Rudloff, Cael Woltmann, Tyler Ruiz and Ethan Fishell to be key in the Titans lineup, too.
While concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak have created lots of change and adversity for many, Argotsinger says his team's goals for the season --- whenever it starts -- have not changed.
"I don't think we're going to change our goals," Argotsinger said, "Our goal every year is to win conference. That doesn't change from year to year. We just want to compete at the highest level and be at the best we possibly can."
The complete interview with Coach Argotsinger can be heard below.