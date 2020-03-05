(Des Moines) -- The third time was a charm for Lewis Central on Thursday night. And now they will play for their first state basketball championship on Saturday afternoon.
The Titans (21-5) snapped Glenwood’s 25-game win streak, handing the Rams (25-1) their first loss of the season with a 62-51 Class 4A state semifinal win over their Hawkeye Ten Conference rival.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this team,” LC Coach Derek Archer said. “For about the last month and a half, we’ve been putting together game plans, and for each game they’ve done an amazing job of executing what we asked them to do. Tonight, that’s what you saw.”
There were no secrets between the two conference rivals, as Glenwood beat LC by five-point margins in each of their two regular season meetings. So, both sides searched for unlikely sources to step up and make plays. The Titans just seemed to find more of them.
There was Hadley Hill hitting four 3-pointers and scoring 13 points, McKenna Pettepier adding nine points, seven rebounds and four assists, McKenna Paulsen with two big fourth quarter 3s and eight points of her own and Grace Ruzicka canning two 3s for her six points.
“Hadley Hill came into tonight and hit those shots in the first half,” Archer said. “We struggled from the outside on Tuesday, and for her to come in (and make those shots), it settled everybody down. It gave them the confidence that they can shoot outside.”
“In the warmups, I felt my shot was on,” Hill said, “so going into the game, if I was open I was going to take them.”
Lewis Central did receive big games from their biggest stars, too, as Delaney Esterling followed a sterling quarterfinal performance with a game-high 16 points and six rebounds.
“This means a lot,” Esterling said. “For four years, we’ve been grinding. Since November, we’ve been going hard, and this is the moment we’ve been waiting for and pushing towards. It’s unbelievable.”
Megan Witte added in 10 points to go with six rebounds, five assists and three steals while playing all 30 of her minutes on Glenwood star Elle Scarborough.
“I’m so proud of every one of my teammates,” Witte said. “Hadley, Delaney, both McKennas, they all played great games. With the defenders taking me out of the game and me missing shots, I didn’t even have to worry about it. They all stepped up.”
While LC kept getting big shots up and down their roster, they didn’t pull away until the fourth period. The two teams were tied at 13 after one, and the Titans held a slight three-point advantage at half. Glenwood went on a patented run to open the second half and led by three, but LC used a big 26-15 fourth to snag their first win in three tries over the Rams.
“Our energy (was the difference),” Pettepier said. “I think we believed in ourselves, and we believed we could do it.”
The win for LC marked a second straight win over a team with a pronounced winning streak. The Titans ended Ballard’s 22-game streak in the quarterfinals before snapping Glenwood’s 25-game stretch of wins. Now, they take aim at a 33-game winning streak.
North Scott, last year’s 4A champion, is a perfect 25-0 and haven’t lost a game since January 25th of 2019.
“Right now, we really don’t even care,” Coach Archer said. “We’re just going to take whoever we get. We came into this tournament thinking we had just as good a shot as anybody. There were eight really good teams down here, and we knew if we played well we could be the one moving on.”
On the Glenwood side, it was a heartbreaking defeat — and the reverse of the volleyball season when the Rams won for the first time on their third try to end the Titans season.
“They were the better team tonight,” Scarborough said. “They came out harder and stronger. They were making more shots than us, and we couldn’t do anything about it.”
Scarborough had a team-high 12 points with five rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Jenna Hopp and Madison Camden scored nine points each. Abby Hughes added eight off the bench.
While the loss stung immediately after the game, Scarborough, Camden and Hopp were all in agreement this would only fuel them in the offseason and into next year.
“Next year, we’re going to come back at it even stronger,” Camden said.
“We’re going to work our butts off in the gym,” Hopp added. “We’re going to go out with fire. We were close (this year). We’re going to be that much closer next year.”
Senior starter Joslyn Lewis had seven points in her final game in the Glenwood jersey while Hayllee Sell also suited for the final time.
The Titans will meet North Scott in the 4A championship on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 PM. Hear the game on AM 960.
“At this point, (records) don’t mean anything,” Witte said. “It’s just another game. The score is 0-0 at the beginning. We’re excited.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Archer, Witte, Esterling, Hill, Pettepier, Scarborough, Camden and Hopp below.