(Council Bluffs) — For the eighth time in school history, the Lewis Central girls basketball team is headed to the state tournament.
In a Class 4A Regional Final heard live on KMA-FM 99.1 Tuesday night, the Titans (19-5) worked hard for all four quarters to get past Dallas Center-Grimes 59-41. It’s LC’s first trip to Des Moines since 2018 and fifth time since 2013.
“I can’t even describe (the feeling) to be real honest with you,” LC head coach Derek Archer told KMA Sports. “I know we’ve done this before and that some of the girls have been here before, but this kind of thing never gets old. After last year coming up short, these girls had a goal in mind that they wanted to get back. That’s what they’ve put every ounce of effort that they’ve had all year long is getting to this moment. To see it pay off for them, I just couldn’t be any more proud of them.”
LC and DCG exchanged blows throughout a low scoring first half. The two teams were tied 9-9 at the end of the first quarter, and then the Titans were able to establish a 19-15 advantage at halftime. A big 14-6 third quarter helped open things up for LC as they would never lose their lead in the second half, eventually pulling away big thanks to some solid free throw shooting for an 18-point victory.
“We knew this would be intense,” Coach Archer said. “In my opinion, I think they were a little underrated. They lost some games early this year because they had some people hurt and others out with the flu. They took a hit a little bit on that, but we knew they were good. We watched film on them, saw them in person, and we knew this would be a tight game.”
The Titans were led by the trio of senior Megan Witte, junior McKenna Pettepier, and senior Jayden Cross. Witte led all scorers with 17 points, Pettepier knocked down three three-pointers on her way to a 15-point performance, while Cross stepped up big off the bench with 14 points — which proved to be a difference maker with LC’s second leading scorer Delaney Esterling getting into foul trouble and then later exiting the game with an injury.
Witte, Pettepier, and Cross all caught up with KMA Sports after the big win.
“This is unreal,” Witte said. “I’m so proud of this group. We’ve worked all season for this. It means a lot honestly because we worked our tails off every day for this moment right here. It’s just really exciting for us to pull this off.”
“Going into this, we knew we could do this,” Pettepier said. “It feels so good to accomplish this, which was our goal.”
“Honestly, this is awesome,” Cross said. “We didn’t get to make it like we wanted to last year, and this year this was our whole entire goal. This is how we wanted to finish our senior year and that’s what we got.”
The Class 4A state pairings were released by the IGHSAU late Tuesday night with LC earning the No. 6 seed. They will face No. 3 seeded Ballard (22-1) next Tuesday, March 3rd at 5 p.m. in the state quarterfinals. The game will be broadcast live on KMA-FM 99.1.
“We want to win up there,” Witte said about the upcoming state tournament. “Our first goal was to make it to state, but we want to go up there and actually win a game for the first time in school history. That’s our biggest goal now.”
DCG’s season ends at 17-7 overall. The Mustangs were paced in the loss by junior Julia Reis’ 12 points. Video interviews with Coach Archer, Witte, Pettepier, and Cross can be found below.