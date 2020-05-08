(Council Bluffs) -- A young but talented Lewis Central girls squad was eager to attack this tennis season. Unfortunately, they will have to wait until next year.
"Our girls were disappointed that we were not able to even have our first practice," Coach Aaron Rodenburg said. "There was a camaraderie we got last year that was going to carry through again this year."
The Titans had been putting in work to get ready for the season.
"I had some girls that took some lessons over the summer," Rodenburg said. "Some worked out regularly and hit regularly. Just anticipating the season coming up."
Last year, the Titans were 6-4 in dual action, but had experienced some turnover in the top parts of their lineup. However, Coach Rodenburg feels the experiences from last season had primed his team to step up.
"We had some good success at conference and at regionals," Rodenburg said. "We were hoping some of the experience our girls got at regionals would help us in some of our dual matches. We had some depth. Those girls were going to take their place in the varsity lineup. We were happy they got the opportunity to play some varsity matches last year."
The Titans would have been without their No. 1 -- senior Presley Rodenburg -- who was recovering from a knee surgery.
Seniors Kennedy Korner and Regan Holbrook were expected to step up and fill the void. Juniors Emily Burns and Maddi Parker and a handful of sophomores were anticipated to contribute, too.
"We had high hopes our season would be positive," Rodenburg said. "We were going to be very competitive this year."
The Titans finished fifth at last year's Hawkeye Ten Meet -- behind Red Oak, Shenandoah, Glenwood and Kuemper. They were hopeful they could put together a similar season this year.
"I think we would have been in the middle of the pack," Rodenburg said. "Having lost Presley was a big hit to our chances for the title, but probably sixth or seventh."
The Titans also figured to be competitive every time they hit the court.
"Our goals would have been to try to make every single match count," Rodenburg said. "Try to take another city title. We took one last year and were looking forward to an opportunity to take another one this year."
The complete interview with Coach Rodenburg can be heard below.