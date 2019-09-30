(Council Bluffs) -- Thomas Fidone’s recruiting process is still in its early stages, but the Lewis Central tight end already has three Power Five offers.
The Titans junior picked up his third scholarship offer this weekend when Nebraska joined Iowa and Iowa State.
“It’s been a dream come true,” Fidone told KMA Sports. “It’s been an awesome experience for me and my family. I never expected anything, but I always worked for it and hoped for it. I’ve always done things, prepared myself and went to camps to hopefully have these options for myself.”
Fidone received his first scholarship offer this summer from Iowa before Iowa State joined the fold in late August. Nebraska then jumped in with a scholarship offer this past weekend.
Fidone says he’s heading to Minnesota this weekend and also has plans to visit Kansas State and possibly Northwestern in the future.
“I want to (make a decision) before my senior year of football just to kind of have that (off my shoulders),” Fidone said.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect says he grew up rooting for Nebraska, but the recruiting process has opened his eyes to plenty of schools.
“It’s just a different feeling,” he said. “Once you get your first offer, you’re not a fan anymore. You’re just kind of trying to figure out what fits you best.”
In working through the process, Fidone added he’s looking for a cohesive coaching staff, a school that could help him get to the next level and a strong education.
Listen to the complete interview linked below.