(Council Bluffs) — Lewis Central scored first but it wasn’t enough, as the Titans saw their 2019 season come to an end with an 8-1 loss to Indianola in a Class 4A Substate Semifinal Monday.
"They got some momentum, and we got down a little bit," said Lewis Central Head Coach Lee Toole. "We couldn't stop the ball from rolling, and they made some big plays when they had their opportunity and we didn't hit very well. With three hits and three errors, that's not going to win very many games at this level of the tournament."
The second-seeded Titans (23-14) jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first when Jonah Pomrenke hit a leadoff, infield single. Following a poppet and a strikeout, Jordan Wardlow sent a line drive over the right fielder’s head, driving in a run and staking Lewis Central to an early lead.
Wardlow — the starting pitcher — tossed a scoreless second, before allowing two runs in the third. Quinn Vesey battled back from an 0-2 count to work a walk, moved to second on a wild pitch and then to third on a bloop double from Aidan Freshly. Tyce Johnson hit an RBI groundout for the Indians and with the bases loaded Grady Haynes lifted a sacrifice fly into left to put Indianola on top for good.
The Indians’ bats would stay hot in the fourth against LC reliever Tyler Huttmann. The first four batters of the inning reached base and scored, as Indianola opened up a 6-1 lead. The Indians tacked on one more in the fifth against Britton Bond, as Cam Williams smacked a double, moved to third on a single and scored on a Seth Chittenden sacrifice fly.
Following a scoreless sixth, the Indians added an insurance run in the top of the seventh against the fourth Titan pitcher of the night — Easton Dermody. Williams hit his second double of the game and Joey Bylund walked. Chittenden laid down a bunt and courtesy runner Will Kenne scored on an errant throw to make it 8-1.
Johnson picked up the win for the Indians, tossing a complete game three-hitter. He struck out seven and walked just two in the win.
"We quit being aggressive and started watching pitches," said Toole. "(Johnson) started throwing first pitch strikes and we weren't swinging. Then, we'd get behind and we didn't have much success. Early on, he hit a guy and we put the ball in play to make things happen."
Johnson also drove in two runs at the plate, while Freshly knocked in two of his own. Lewis Central got hits from Pomrenke, Wardlow and Johnathan Hemmingsen in the loss.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Toole in a video you can view below.
Indianola advances to a Class 4A Substate Final Wednesday at No. 1 Johnston. Lewis Central’s season comes to a close at 23-14.
"I told them this tough and you don't want to leave in this situation," said Toole. "But, we got a conference championship, which nobody expected us to get. We got a city championship, which nobody expected us to sweep the city schools. We had a nice winning record, beat some good people this year and some ranked teams. Obviously, it's tough to say goodbye to the seniors, but with all the underclassmen that we played all year, things look bright for the future."
The Titans lose seniors Hemmingsen, Jake Powell, Alex Watson and Drake Nettles — who left earlier this year to begin his college football career at Iowa State.