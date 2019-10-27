(Council Bluffs) -- Another Lewis Central athlete is receiving Power 5 college football interest.
Titans sophomore Hunter Deyo announced on Twitter Saturday evening that he has received his first Division I offer from Iowa State.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound defensive tackle prospect has 30.5 tackles, 15 solo tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks this season.
The Titans have had an impressive run of Power 5 recruits starting with 2019’s Max Duggan (TCU). Logan Jones (2020) is committed to Iowa, and 2021 tight end Thomas Fidone has eight Power 5 offers.