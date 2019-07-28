Thomas Fidone - Iowa offer
Photo: Thomas Fidone (Twitter @ThomasFidone)

(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central junior-to-be Thomas Fidone has received a scholarship offer from the University of Iowa.

The 2021 recruit announced the offer on Twitter Sunday evening.

Fidone, who is being recruited as a tight end, had 23 receptions for 311 yards and three touchdowns in his sophomore season for the Titans, which made their first trip to the UNI Dome in school history.