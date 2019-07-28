(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central junior-to-be Thomas Fidone has received a scholarship offer from the University of Iowa.
The 2021 recruit announced the offer on Twitter Sunday evening.
After a great conversation with Coach Ferentz I’m very blessed and excited to say I have received an offer from the University of Iowa! #swarm21 @LeVarWoods pic.twitter.com/taCqSWKj3o— Thomas Fidone (@ThomasFidone) July 29, 2019
Fidone, who is being recruited as a tight end, had 23 receptions for 311 yards and three touchdowns in his sophomore season for the Titans, which made their first trip to the UNI Dome in school history.