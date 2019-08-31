Thomas Fidone with Matt Campbell
Photo: @ThomasFidone (Twitter)

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central junior Thomas Fidone has received his second scholarship offer.

The Class of 2021 standout wide receiver/tight end tweeted on Saturday he has received an offer from Iowa State.

Fidone, who had a pair of touchdown catches in a 35-7 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Friday night, now has offers from both FBS in-state schools.