(KMAland) -- Lewis Central junior Thomas Fidone has received his second scholarship offer.
The Class of 2021 standout wide receiver/tight end tweeted on Saturday he has received an offer from Iowa State.
Fidone, who had a pair of touchdown catches in a 35-7 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Friday night, now has offers from both FBS in-state schools.
After a great conversation with Coach Campbell I’m extremely blessed and excited to say I have received full scholarship to play football at Iowa State University🌪 #CyclONEnation pic.twitter.com/VLgyECh3vV— Thomas Fidone (@ThomasFidone) August 31, 2019