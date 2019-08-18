(KMAland) -- A pair of Hawkeye Ten Conference seniors were selected to the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six, honoring the top six football players in their coverage area.
Lewis Central’s Logan Jones and Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson joined Bellevue West’s Jay Ducker and Zavier Betts, Omaha Burke’s Xavier Watts and Lincoln Southeast’s Isaac Gifford.
Jones is committed to Iowa while Gunnerson is a Nebraska commit. Betts (Nebraska), Ducker (Northern Illinois) and Watts (Notre Dame) are also Division I commits, and Gifford has received Division I attention.
