(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central standout Logan Jones will join the nation's most talented football players at January's All-American Bowl in San Antonio.
Jones--who has verbally committed to play at Iowa, was formally selected as a participant for the All-American Bowl as part of a ceremony Thursday morning at Lewis Central High School.
"It's something that doesn't happen. Especially in Southwest Iowa," Jones said, "So going to be able to play is something phenomenal."
The nation's top 100 high school seniors are selected to play in the All-American Bowl. Jones says the process of an invitation began this past summer. According to Jones, the invitation left him surprised and speechless.
"I remember I got my first message when I was working out in the summer. It was something I didn't believe." Jones said. "I just didn't reply or anything. Then I got a call and I knew it was really happening. It was just something I couldn't believe and amazing."
Jones, a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports, is the 12th rated strongside defensive end in the nation and top-ranked recruit in the state of Iowa. Jones verbally committed to Iowa on February 3rd despite offers from Iowa State, Nebraska and Minnesota.
This season, Jones has pioneered the Lewis Central defense to a 7-1 record and has totaled 13 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks during the 2019 season. Jones' says his goal for the All-American Bowl is the same goal he's had this season.
"Hopefully just hit the quarterback," Jones said.
Jones will join Kuemper Catholic standout and Nebraska commit Blaise Gunnerson on the West team for the All-American Bowl. Both KMAland pass rushers are the only participants from Iowa.
The 2020 All-American Bowl will played on January 4th, 2020 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The game will begin at noon and will carried by NBC.
KMA Sports spoke with Jones following the ceremony. That interview can be viewed below.