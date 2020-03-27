(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central standout Connor Lancial was not expecting to have this much free time on his hands. The senior had intended on doubling in track and soccer this season, however, those plans must wait, but he knows he will run again at some point after committing to run at Wartburg.
Lancial has been trying to find ways to pass the time while trying to stay ready for a potential spring sports season.
"Everyday I go out and get my workout in, I also get some touches for soccer," Lancial said. "I've just got to act like there's sports, hopefully there's sports. Either way it's going to benefit me in the long run."
Lancial, who was a pivotal part of Lewis Central's state championship soccer team last season, chose to pursue cross country over soccer in college, but it wasn't an easy decision.
"It was tough," Lancial said. "Freshman and sophomore year I was really building up to try to go collegiately for soccer. It's a tough decision, but one I definitely had to make knowing how far I could go in one sport or the other. It definitely sucks, but I don't regret it."
Lancial says he had varying levels of interest for cross country from many schools including Drake, Simpson and Colorado School of Mines, but it was Wartburg that caught his eye.
"A lot of those schools were awesome," Lancial said. "But there were just little factors."
Ultimately, Lancial settled on Wartburg, a program that has had some success as of late. The Knights finished 13th at last year's NCAA Division III Championships last season.
"The facilities are amazing," Lancial said. "They had almost everything you could want as an athlete and as a student."
With the changes will come challenges for Lancial
"I really want to hit training hard," Lancial said. "My goal is to not fall off. The jump is going to be massive going from high school training to college training. The race is a totally different monster. It's an 8K and I usually run 5K's."
Lancial will be one of many new faces in Waverly next year, which gives him the goal of being the best among the incoming recruits.
"I'd like to be one of the top incoming freshmen," Lancial said. "They have some really good recruits that have ran some really fast times, so being one of the top recruits would be awesome."
The complete interview with Lancial can be heard below.