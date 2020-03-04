(KMAland) -- Lewis Central alum Mykenzie Leehy will swim at the NCAA Division I Women’s Championships later this month.
The Houston junior will compete individually in the 200, 100 and 50 freestyle. Leehy has had a tremendous season with Houston individual records in the 100 and 50 free. She was also a member of two relays that set school records.
Leehy had six golds and one silver at the American Athletic Conference championships 10 days ago and has met two Olympic Trial cuts in the 50 and 100 free this year. The Olympic Trials will be in Omaha this June.