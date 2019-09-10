(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central volleyball has had many impressive feats over the last five years. However, their performance at Saturday’s Iowa City High tournament may take the cake.
Even with four state tournament appearances since 2014, the KMAland No. 1 and 4A No. 6 Titans probably can’t claim a stretch of wins like they got on Saturday.
Coach Mike Bond’s team went 4-0 with wins over Western Dubuque and a trio of ranked 5A schools – No. 6 Ankeny Centennial, No. 10 Iowa City High and No. 11 Bettendorf. In the four wins, senior Megan Witte totaled 36 kills to earn the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week.
“I think we all just knew we had it in ourselves,” Witte told KMA Sports. “Every day at practice we’ve been anxious to play someone else, and I think it was nice to play against some good competition. To do well against them was also really good for us.”
Witte slammed in 13 kills against Western Dubuque, 12 against Bettendorf, 11 against Iowa City High and 10 against Ankeny Centennial.
“We spend a lot of time on defense,” Witte said. “You can’t have a good hit without good passing. Our libero Rachel Cushing is doing really well in the back row, and a good pass leads to a good set and a good set leads to a good hit.”
Witte says fellow senior Delaney Esterling’s move from the middle to the outside and junior Madisyn Havermann’s presence in the middle has opened things up for her in the early-going of the season.
The Titans (6-2) will be back in action later tonight when they travel across the city to meet KMAland No. 10 and 1A No. 9 St. Albert (6-4) for their Hawkeye Ten Conference opener.
“In practice, Coach Bond was talking about St. Albert’s defense,” Witte said. “They play good, solid defense, so we have to mix up our shots, pick up their balls and not be predictable.”
Listen to the complete interview with Witte linked below.