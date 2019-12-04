(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central girls' basketball season is only two games old, but the Titans already boast a signature win thanks to a thrilling 60-58 overtime victory over Class 3A No. 1 ranked Bishop Heelan Tuesday night on KMA 960.
"Obviously we're really happy," Lewis Central Coach Derek Archer, "We knew we were going to have a battle tonight. It didn't really go the way we wanted it to at times, but our goals made enough plays down the stretch to win and I'm just so proud of them."
The Class 4A No. 10 and KMAland 3A/4A/5A No. 2 Titans went toe-to-toe with top-ranked Heelan and led the Crusaders for the majority of the second half but never by more than seven.
Heelan took advantage of some missed LC free throws late in the fourth quarter and sent the game into overtime with two free throws from Ella Skinner with five seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 51.
Then Megan Witte happened.
The UNI volleyball commit---just 48 hours removed from an All-Tournament Team performance at the KMAland All-Star Volleyball Series-- scored the first bucket of overtime and tacked on four more points in the frame. Witte finished the night with a game-high 20 points and 15 rebounds after being held scoreless in the first quarter.
"We wanted to win. I think we just wanted it. It's a big win," Witte said.
While Witte might have been the player of the game, the play of the game came from one of the most unlikely of candidates: reserve Jayden Cross.
Cross---who was thrust into the game down the stretch when starter McKenna Paulsen---swiped a Bishop Heelan in the waning seconds of overtime while the Crusaders were gearing for a potential game-tying or game-winning shot. Cross's steal allowed the Titans to run out the clock and preserve the victory.
"I knew they were trying to get to an open person and they get flustered when you trap, so I just went up, jumped up and got the ball." Cross told KMA Sports.
LC began the contest on a 14-7 spurt but Heelan put together an 11-0 run to take an 18-16 lead after one quarter. The Titans regained the lead in the second quarter and clung to a 30-28 lead at halftime. Heelan took the lead once in the third, but LC quickly regained it and took a 43-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
Heelan never led in the fourth but also never trailed by more than five points. The Crusaders tied with Skinner's two-free throw attempts with six seconds left. LC had a game-winning opportunity but could not get a shot off sending the game to overtime.
The Titans led the entire overtime period, but never could put the game away. A Katelyn Stanley triple cut Heelan's deficit to 59-58 with 13 seconds left in overtime. Witte converted one of two free-throw attempts to make the lead 60-58, but Heelan still had a shot to win the game....until Cross rejected the attempt and handed the Titans an upset victory on their home court.
"These are the games you play for and the games that you play high school sports for," Coach Archer said, "They're fun to be at and we're just glad to get the win."
Aside from the heroics of Witte and Cross, McKenna Pettepier came through big, too. Pettepier finished the contest with 15 points off four-three pointers.
"I hit that first one early and my teammates did a good job of getting the ball back to me and it was just going in," Pettepier said.
Bishop Heelan was led in the defeat by 16 points from Skinner, Katie Cooke tallied 15 points, Stanley had 12 and Amber Aesoph chipped in 10 for the Crusaders, who fall to 0-1 on the season.
With a win over the top-ranked team in their rearview mirror, the road won't get easier for the Titans, who will travel to 3A No. 5 ranked Red Oak Friday night. But according to Coach Archer, they never thought it would be easy.
"We have looked at it all year long that we don't have easy games anymore. Every other game is a very big game. It's nights like tonight that gets us ready for those," Archer said.
Complete video interviews with Cross, Pettepier, Witte and Coach Archer can be viewed below.