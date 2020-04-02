(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central's Malena Beezley is unsure if she'll get to play soccer during her senior season of high school, but she knows her soccer career will continue at Grand View. And with a good core of her teammates there, too.
"It means everything," Beezley said. "Especially not knowing if we'll have our season or not. It just makes it that more exciting to get down there."
Beezley did not always think she'd be playing soccer collegiately.
"I've always wanted to play ever since I was little," Beezley said. "But towards the middle of my senior season, I didn't really know if I wanted to continue playing. I just knew deep down in my heart that it's what I love to do, and I couldn't give that up."
Beezley says the opportunity at Grand View came about rather quickly after Grand View Coach Ventsi Stoimirov reached out to Beezley.
"Later on I finally reached out to him and went up for a recruit day. It just all happened from there," Beezley said.
Beezley also adds that the whole process is somewhat a blur.
"It all happened pretty quickly," Beezley said. "I met with the coaching staff and a lot of the girls on the team. It just felt right."
Beezley will be joined in Des Moines by a trio of teammates, Gracie Bernard, Jadyn Cross and Caitlyn Hanafan.
"Knowing I'll be able to continue with a few of my teammates at the next level is really comforting and exciting," Beezley said.
When she gets to Grand View, Beezley hopes to make an immediate impact.
"I'm just hoping to be one of the top freshmen," Beezley said. "And just being able to get in there and to learn every day."
The Vikings went 5-9-3 last season and finished 4-5-2 in the Heart of America Conference. The complete interview with Beezley can be heard below.